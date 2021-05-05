Mexico City subway collapse was a tragedy foretold

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexico City elevated subway line that collapsed, killing 25 people, was so poorly designed from the start in 2012 that passengers and experts came to fear many things. The screeching and bouncing of the wheels on the line’s too-tight curves were quickly wearing away the tracks, raising fears of a derailment. Few expected the rail bed to simply collapse. But evidence of poor construction revealed by the city’s 7.1 magnitude quake in 2017 should have shut the line down immediately. Defects detected then, like a sagging section of too-weak steel, could have contributed to Monday’s collapse.