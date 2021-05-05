May 5 declared Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Awareness Day

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers officially declared May 5 as a day of awareness for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls throughout the state of Wisconsin.

According to a 2016 report from the National Institute of Justice, 84% of indigenous women have experienced violence in their lifetime and more than half have experienced sexual violence. Also in 2016, the National Crime Information Center reported nearly 6,000 cases of reported missing indigenous women and girls, but the U.S. Department of Justice logged only 100 cases.

"The fact that some of this stuff is very well hidden or just not known about," said Andrea Kubishak, a junior at UW-Eau Claire. "People don't know, so they don't act on it."

On Wednesday, dozens of red dresses could be seen hung across UW-Eau Claire's mall. The exhibit, called the "Red Dress Project", highlighted the violence against indigenous women and girls that too often goes unmentioned.

That call for awareness has also reached the state level.

"It's about the victims, it's about the families of the victims and it's also about the survivors," said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. "We have to make sure that we center those voices with the work that we do."

That work is now signified in a formal proclamation and a promise to protect, with Evers' May 5 declaration.

Across the state of Wisconsin, there are 11 federally recognized native tribes.