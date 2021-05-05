Man sentenced for crash

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man charged with his 7th OWI after crashing in a yard in Chippewa Falls will spend six months in jail.

That sentence was handed down by Chippewa County Judge Steven Gibbs Wednesday for Bruce Jensen.

Police were called to South Main Street in June of 2019 after reports a car drove through multiple yards, then crashed. They say Jensen's alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

Jensen pleaded guilty Wednesday to recklessly endangering safety, in exchange for dismissal of the drunk driving 7th offense charge. He has already completed 300 hours of community service.