Lone survivor of California shooting released from hospital

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — The lone survivor of a shooting rampage at a Southern California business complex is out of the hospital. Blanca Tamayo wore a helmet to cover her damaged skull as she was released Wednesday from UCI Medical Center. She wore a T-shirt bearing a photo of her 9-year-old son, Matthew Farias, who died in her arms during the March 31 attack in Orange. The shooting also killed her 28-year-old daughter, a work colleague and the business owner, who once dated Tamayo and was the father of another son. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez is charged with murder but police haven’t released a motive for the attack.