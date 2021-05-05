‘Immediate’ stroke recognition is crucial, experts say

(WQOW) - May is National Stroke Awareness Month and experts want you to understand the signs and symptoms of someone having a stroke because immediate recognition is crucial for treatment.

The CDC said strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in Wisconsin and cause over 2,500 deaths a year. This year, the Mayo Clinic is concerned stroke victims are apprehensive about seeking immediate care because of the pandemic.

Mayo Clinic's surgical team saw a loss in stroke cases over the last year, not because people were not having strokes, but because they went unreported.

They claimed individuals were uncomfortable visiting hospitals in the peak of the pandemic.

Mayo neurologist Dr. Micah Yoast said treatment options can be extremely limited if stroke patients wait.

"Stroke treatment is time limited," Yoast said. "It's very important to get to the hospital quickly if you're experiencing a stroke. So, I have seen some patients, where in in their cases, some hesitation presenting to the hospital, it led to unfortunately, not being candidates for certain treatment options."

In order to expedite recovery, the Mayo Clinic is encouraging community members to recognize the common signs of someone having a stroke:

Sudden dizziness, loss of balance

numbness in the face, arm or leg

Vision change

Severe headaches-without a cause

Or simply BE FAST: Balance, eye change, face drooping, arm weakness, slurred speech and time to call 911.

No matter the case, the sooner a stroke patient can be brought to the hospital, the better chance they have at recovery.

Dr. Yoast says one of the common misconceptions of strokes is that it only affects older individuals, which is not the case, it can happen at any time and to any one.