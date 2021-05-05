Skip to Content

Eau Claire County structure fire, multiple departments responding

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Firefighters from multiple departments, including Strum, Fall Creek, Augusta, Osseo and Eau Claire, responded to a structure fire.

The incident is occurring in the area of Eagle Road, County Road D and County Road V in the Township of Clear Creek.

A reporter on scene said only smoke is visible at this time.

This is a developing story. News 18 will provide more information when it becomes available.

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

