Eau Claire County structure fire, multiple departments responding

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Firefighters from multiple departments, including Strum, Fall Creek, Augusta, Osseo and Eau Claire, responded to a structure fire.

The incident is occurring in the area of Eagle Road, County Road D and County Road V in the Township of Clear Creek.

A reporter on scene said only smoke is visible at this time.

This is a developing story. News 18 will provide more information when it becomes available.