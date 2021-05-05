Skip to Content

Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Last updated today at 4:25 am
3:18 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Dunn

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Dunn County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pepin, Chippewa, Pierce, Dunn
and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue County.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

