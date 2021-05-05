Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

2:42 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Pierce

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pierce County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central
Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

