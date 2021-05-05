Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pierce County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east

central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central

Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&