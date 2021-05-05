Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Dunn County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central, south central, southeast, southwest and west central
Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
