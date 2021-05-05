Friends to become foes in Memorial, North football finale

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Many football players at North and Memorial grew up together on the gridiron, but come Friday, friends will become foes once again, and for some, the final time.

The two squads will square off to wrap up the alternate fall season while seniors wrap up their high school careers.

It's a bittersweet ending for the opposing quarterbacks. North's Kyle Greenlund and Memorial's Brice Wingad started out together as middle schoolers, and they'll finish it on the field together as seniors.

"Being able to end it with him and some of the buddies we grew up with just means a lot because it's going to be one of those moments that you remember forever," Wingad said. "Just to be around those guys is huge."

"I grew up playing baseball with him since almost 6th grade, and it's always been fun to play against him and compete with him," Greenlund said. "This last game against him should be fun, he's gotten the best of me everytime, so hopefully I can get him this time."

Kickoff for the crosstown clash is Friday at 7 at Carson Park.