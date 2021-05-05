Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Former President Donald Trump won’t return to Facebook.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board has voted to permanently ban his account after it was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But the board said Facebook must reassess the penalty because it imposed it “indefinitely.” Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.