EXPLAINER: Will juror’s march presence impact Chauvin case?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Legal experts say the revelation that a juror who helped convict Derek Chauvin had participated in a march in Washington, D.C., months before the trial is unlikely to affect that guilty verdict. But that’s not always the case. Though rare, there have been cases in which convictions have been tossed out or reexamined after new information about a juror is discovered. Brandon Mitchell is one of 12 jurors who convicted Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd. He says the march he attended last summer in Washington was not about Floyd and was to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr’s “I have a Dream” speech.