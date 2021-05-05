Egypt, Turkey officials meet for talks to reset frayed ties

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian and Turkish officials are meeting for talks aimed at resetting ties between the two regional powers after years of enmity. The two-day “political consultations” between the two nations starting in Cairo on Wednesday were chaired by Hamdi Loza, Egypt’s deputy foreign minister, and his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry described the talks as “exploratory discussions” that would focus on “the necessary steps that may lead towards the normalization of relations between the two countries, bilaterally and in the regional context.” Egypt and Turkey have been at loggerheads since the Egyptian military’s 2013 ouster of an Islamist president.