Eau Claire Express eyes return with 50% capacity

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Express will return to Carson Park for the first time since April 2019.

The Express is set to play a full home schedule this season.

The organization announced that it will kick off their season on May 31 with 50% capacity.

As the season goes on, Carson Park officials and the Eau Claire operations team will revisit capacity limits. Single game tickets are now on sale, and start at $9 a person.

General manager of the Express, Jacob Servais said that ticket prices will not change to make up for last year's loss in fans.

"Obviously there's a loss to make up, but everybody took a loss, so we still want to provide our normal prices, they didn't have that entertainment, that release," Servais said.

Servais said the focus is to make it appear as normal of an experience as it has been in the past.



Eight of the Express's first 12 games this season are at home. The 2021 home opener is slated for May 31 at 7:05 p.m. against Rochester.