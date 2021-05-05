Controversial mining operation ignoring orders to halt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee gravel and sand mining operator has been ignoring a cease and desist letter for months, and opponents say its continued construction on the banks of North America’s most biodiverse river may already be harming wildlife. Volunteer Sand and Gravel received some permits to construct the mine but withdrew its application for a permit from the Tennessee Valley Authority, which controls the river system. The company said they don’t need that permit. The TVA disagrees and has sent four cease and desist letters but hasn’t taken the developer to court to stop the project. Meanwhile, heavy flooding has already led to a notice of violation, even before the mine is operational.