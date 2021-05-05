Chetek man who was allegedly behind 6-hour standoff is charged with bomb scare and terroristic threats

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Police say a Chetek man barricaded himself inside his home over the weekend and made several threats directed toward police, including that he had an explosive. That led to a six-hour standoff. Now, we are learning many new details about what happened during those six hours.

Kevin Swartz, 35, is charged with a bomb scare, terrorist threats, two counts of threatening law enforcement, failing to comply with officers, possession of THC and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Barron County Court:

On Sunday, May 2, around 4 p.m., dispatch took a call where they could hear a man saying he needed to see police and a woman saying the man was losing his mind and was paranoid.

Police arrived and found the front door of the house on W. Banks Street unlocked but barricaded shut. Police said Swartz yelled out several times that if officers came in they "would be met with deadly force."

Police say Swartz also said "come through this front door and this house will explode." Officers said they could see Swartz inside pushing a small cart with a dark-colored cylinder that was about three feet tall.

Swartz allegedly said he filled the cylinder with 50 pounds of Tannerite which is an explosive target used for gun practice. For comparison, the largest quantity of Tannerite sold comes in a two-pound package. It is recommended you stay 200 yards away from that quantity when it explodes.

A perimeter was set up and neighbors were evacuated from their homes.

Deputies from Barron County arrived and say Swartz kept threatening to blow up the house and threatened to shoot officers. So, the SWAT team was called in.

The Marathon County Bomb Squad was called and they said with that much Tannerite, it could blow up a 150-foot radius and have a "blast overpressure area" out to a half mile.

Police forced open the door with an armored vehicle and said they were going to send in a K-9 and Swartz replied he would shoot the dog.

Then, at 9 p.m., SWAT members went into the home. They saw drywall ripped off the ceiling and Swartz in the attic. They said Swartz then fell through the ceiling in the same room where he climbed up.

Police arrested him and say when they got him in the squad car he kept banging his head on the window so he was sedated by a paramedic. An officer helping the paramedic said Swartz threatened his family. Swartz was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The next afternoon he was released from the hospital and a Chetek officer went to pick him up. The officer said Swartz admitted to testing positive for meth in the hospital. The officer also reported Swartz said, "You guys didn't do what I asked last night, My turn. I will get bail, I will get released eventually, I'll stop this. There is no other way." He went on to say police didn't do their jobs and he would be released and make good on that.

A search of Swartz's home turned up THC and a lightbulb in the ceiling used as a meth pipe.

Swartz is due in court on May 6 for an initial appearance. If bail has been set it is not listed in court records as of publishing.

If convicted on all the counts, Swartz faces more than 23 years in prison.