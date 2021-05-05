Cheney could be ‘toast’ in fight with Trump over GOP future

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy wants his party to stand firmly with Donald Trump, despite the former president’s false claims about the election being stolen from him. No. 3 GOP leader Liz Cheney is trying to steer the party far from Trump’s claims. It’s becoming apparent that the party does not have room for both. Cheney’s political future is increasingly in peril, with McCarthy signaling he will no longer protect his lieutenant from those seeking her ouster from House GOP leadership. What could be seen as a party skirmish has become a more politically profound moment for Republicans and the nation.