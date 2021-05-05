Bulgaria to hold July election after coalition talks fail

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria is likely to hold another election on July 11 after the largest three parties in parliament gave up on trying to form a government. President Rumen Radev said Wednesday that he would dissolve parliament, appoint a caretaker government and call a new election once a new electoral commission is appointed. Bulgaria’s general election in April produced a fragmented parliament, an expression of widespread desire for change after months of protests against three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. But the opposition failed to assemble a working majority. Opinion polls suggest the July election could have a similar outcome, which would add to the woes of the European Union’s poorest member country.