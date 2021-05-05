Brazilian comedian’s COVID-19 death unites nation in grief

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The COVID-19 death of a popular comedian has prompted an outpouring of grief across all sectors of society in Brazil, a nation otherwise deeply divided over how to cope with the disease. Forty-two-year-old Paulo Gustavo died Tuesday evening at a Rio hospital after nearly a month in intensive care. Fans had begun a vigil in the streets outside. Conservative President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted his regret at the death of Paulo Gustavo, “who with his talent and charisma conquered the affection of all Brazil.” His leftist hrival, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, mourned Gustavo as “a great Brazilian, who celebrated our country with so much joy.”