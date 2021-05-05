Blugolds senior adapts to new culture through lacrosse

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Imagine being by yourself and thousands of miles from home.

"I didn't know anybody when I came here," said Tomoe Hashiguchi, a UW-Eau Claire senior.

Hashiguchi grew up in Tokyo.

"In Japan, lacrosse isn't, like, a major sport, but it is a famous university sport," Hashiguchi said.

Now a senior at UW-Eau Claire, she's thankful for her lacrosse teammates, and how they helped her adjust to the United States.

"They helped a lot with lacrosse and outside lacrosse," Hashiguchi said. "I am really appreciative for everybody."

Hashiguchi played lacrosse for just one year in Tokyo before coming to UW-Eau Claire to study international business trade commerce.

"I definitely have less playing experience than most of the girls," Hashiguchi said.

"Her work ethic is nonstop," said Aubrianne Hilton Neubert, head coach of UW-Eau Claire's lacrosse team. "She focuses on something and she goes for it. You can ask her to do anything, and she will execute it perfectly bit by bit. It's been fabulous to have Tomoe. We're going to miss her a lot next year."

Lacrosse helped Hashiguchi adjust, but there are some cultural differences she has a harder time getting used to.

"The food is definitely different. In Wisconsin, there is not a lot of food that I used to eat growing up," Hashiguchi said. "In Japan, when you talk to someone who is a senior or junior, you can't just talk casually. We don't do that here, and I think that is great."

Her time at UW-Eau Claire is coming to a close, but she won't forget her lacrosse connections anytime soon.

"My teammates are my main friends," Hashiguchi said. "I'm excited to be done with school, but I'm going to miss lacrosse and my friends,"