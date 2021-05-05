Astronomer’s trademark suit against American Doll resolved

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Chicago astronomer who alleged the Wisconsin-based maker of American Girl dolls stole her likeness and name to create an astronaut doll has been dismissed after the two sides resolved the case. The federal trademark lawsuit filed last year by Lucianne Walkowicz asked American Girl and its parent company, Mattel, to stop selling the Luciana Vega doll. A stipulation filed Tuesday in federal court states that the suit has been addressed to the satisfaction of both sides and without any financial considerations. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the document contains no details of the settlement. Walkowicz spent much of her career with NASA and has lectured extensively on Mars exploration.