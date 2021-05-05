AP: Trooper charged in child rape hid checkered FBI past

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama state trooper arrested last week on charges he raped an 11-year-old girl had been kicked out of the FBI amid a string of sexual misconduct allegations but was hired anyway with the apparent help of a forged bureau letter that scrubbed his record clean. The FBI tells the Associated Press the letter that omitted any mention of Christopher Bauer’s suspension from the FBI’s New Orleans office is “not legitimate.” Alabama state police insisted they conducted a “full” background check before hiring Bauer but didn’t respond to several questions about his hiring. Bauer remained jailed Wednesday in Montgomery.