4 sets of twins finishing 5th grade at same school

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Five years ago, News 18 spoke with four sets of twins attending kindergarten in the same Chippewa Falls school.

And on Wednesday, we caught up with the little dynamic duos who are finishing their elementary career and heading to middle school.

You might remember these small faces from our 2016 story.

And five years later, these four pairs of fraternal twins are finishing 5th grade at Southview Elementary School.

"I think it's kind of funny and everything because there's four sets and you don't see that every day or anything. I think it's kind of cool," said Wyatt Bowe.

"Same, it's pretty cool," chimed his twin brother Colton Bowe.

In the fall, they'll head to Chippewa Falls Middle School.

"I'm kind of a bit worried because there's a lot of new things that I need to do," said Benjamin Freehling.

"I'm definitely excited because you get to meet new people because there's going to be all the other elementary fifth grade students coming," said twin Grace Freehling.

"I think it'll be really fun," said Bo Ashley. "I'm excited, but I'm also kind of nervous," said Braden Ashley, Bo's twin brother.

Does it make you less nervous knowing that you'll have a sibling with you," asked reporter Katrina Lim.

"Yes because then I'd know somebody the same age as me who's going through the same thing and I'm right there to talk to him," Braden said.

"Definitely because I know that I can look up to Kamryn for everything," said Kamyle Berg.

"Probably the same thing even though Kamyle can get annoying," said her twin brother Kamryn Berg.

When we asked what they have in common, Bo said, "We both like hunting and doing things that are outdoor activities." Braden said, "We both play with Legos."

"We both like this game called Prodigy. We both like Roblox and Minecraft," Benjamin said.

"We like camping a lot," Grace said.

As for what's different, Colton said, "He has long hair. He played football."

Wyatt said, "We like different colors and have different personalities."

But despite their differences, they still love their twin.

"Sometimes he is kind of mean to me, but otherwise I enjoy it because I still have someone there for me when I'm alone," Kamyle.

There are actually currently six sets of twins in fifth grade in the entire Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.