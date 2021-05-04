Wisconsin reaches ‘grim milestone’ as vaccinations slow

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The total number of people in Wisconsin to test positive for COVID-19 has crossed 600,000. A top state health official on Tuesday dubbed that a “grim milestone” as fewer people are seeking immunization and more doses are going to waste. There have been 6,850 deaths to date in Wisconsin. As of Tuesday, 43.5% of Wisconsin’s population had received at least one shot and just short of 35% were fully vaccinated. When vaccinations first began, hundreds of doses were lost each week. Deputy state health secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday that now between 1,000 and 2,000 doses are lost a week as demand has slowed.