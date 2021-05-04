Welcome to Top 10, Melo: Anthony joins elite scoring list

ATLANTA (AP) — Carmelo Anthony looked like he was all done just a couple of seasons ago. Now, he’s part of a truly exclusive club in the NBA. Welcome to the Top 10, Melo. Anthony scored 14 points in Portland’s 123-114 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, moving him past Elvin Hayes for 10th place on the career scoring list with 27,318. Anthony reached the milestone early in the second quarter, hitting a 3-pointer while getting fouled and completing a four-point play. Unlike some other milestones, Anthony calls this a truly special moment that he doesn’t plan to take for granted.