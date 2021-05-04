UK-India trade deal includes COVID vaccine investment

LONDON (AP) — Britain has announced 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billions) of new trade and investment with India, including a deal with the Serum Institute of India to aid in the development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 and other diseases. The announcement came ahead of a video meeting Tuesday between Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Narendra Modi who are expected to agree on deeper cooperation between the two countries that could pave the way for a free-trade agreement. The trade and investment deals announced late Monday are expected to create more than 6,500 jobs in the U.K. as the government seeks to increase trade with countries outside the European Union following Britain’s departure from the bloc.