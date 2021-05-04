Toddler rescued after crash expected to make full recovery

A 2-year-old girl rescued from a Maryland bay after a five-vehicle crash on a bridge has been released from a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Ocean City police spokesperson Ashley Miller said Tuesday that the girl was released Monday night and is now home with her family. The girl was thrown from a pickup truck on the Route 90 bridge and landed in Assawoman Bay while still in her car seat. A man who wants to be anonymous jumped into the bay to save the girl. Witnesses then helped the man and the girl get onto a boat and brought them to paramedics.