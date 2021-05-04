Time to tell teachers ‘thank you’

Chippewa Falls (WQOW) - Thank you. Two simple words that have come to mean so much over the last year is exactly what students are saying to teachers in celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week.

It's been a school year unlike any other: managing unique schedules, less time with classmates and lots and lots of online learning.

So for this week, Chippewa Falls Middle School is putting all the material gifts aside and just saying "thank you" in a letter, in person and in an email, to remind teachers just how much their dedication meant this past year.

"No matter what's been thrown at them, they have just taken that challenge and just went above and beyond to make sure our students are taken care of and really have been so hardworking. It's hard to put into words how much we appreciate what they've done this year and every day," said Assistant Principal Becky Bauer.

Bauer said teachers continually found ways to engage with students despite the hurdles the pandemic presented them: in person, before and after school, over Zoom and in-between lunchtime.

Bauer said for one thing, they were extremely lucky to be celebrating National Teacher Appreciation Week in person.