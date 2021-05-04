Stout’s Palmer throws no-no; UWL sweeps UWEC in baseball, softball
(WQOW) - Tuesday's Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association scores
Baseball
UW-Stout 8, UW-Platteville 0 - game 1; James Palmer (STOUT): first known 9-inning no-hitter in school history
UW-Stout 8, UW-Platteville 7 - game 2
UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Eau Claire 0 - game 1
UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Eau Claire 6 - game 2
Softball
UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1
UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Eau Claire 5 - game 2
UW-Stout 6, UW-River Falls 2 - game 1
UW-River Falls 3, UW-Stout 1 - game 2