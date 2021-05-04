Skip to Content

Stout’s Palmer throws no-no; UWL sweeps UWEC in baseball, softball

Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
11:00 pm College SportsSportTop Sports Stories
050421 UWL UWEC baseball

(WQOW) - Tuesday's Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Association scores

Baseball

UW-Stout 8, UW-Platteville 0 - game 1; James Palmer (STOUT): first known 9-inning no-hitter in school history

UW-Stout 8, UW-Platteville 7 - game 2

UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Eau Claire 0 - game 1

UW-La Crosse 7, UW-Eau Claire 6 - game 2

Softball

UW-La Crosse 6, UW-Eau Claire 3 - game 1

UW-La Crosse 8, UW-Eau Claire 5 - game 2

UW-Stout 6, UW-River Falls 2 - game 1

UW-River Falls 3, UW-Stout 1 - game 2

Author Profile Photo

Nick Tabbert

More Stories

Skip to content