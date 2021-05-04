Republicans ask why White House removed climate scientist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two House Republicans are asking the White House to explain why a scientist appointed by the Trump administration was removed from her post overseeing a government-wide report on climate change. Betsy Weatherhead, a career scientist named in November to lead the sweeping National Climate Assessment, was reassigned last month to the U.S. Geological Survey. The White House declined to say why Weatherhead, a longtime University of Colorado climate scientist, was removed. GOP Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Ralph Norman of South Carolina called the decision part of a “purge” of officials based on ties to the Trump administration.