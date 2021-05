EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you normally utilize North Barstow Street to get from one side of the Eau Claire River to the other, you will need to use a different road for the rest of the week.

North Barstow will be closed Tuesday to Friday between Galloway Street and Eau Claire Street.

Utility and concrete work is the reason for the closure.

They hope to have the road reopened by 7 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.