Polish lawmakers OK spending plan for EU recovery funds

Poland’s lawmakers have voted to approve the nation’s spending plan for the 58 billion euros ($70 billion) it expects to receive from the European Union’s pandemic recovery plan. A special parliament session was held Tuesday for the vote. The plan was approved thanks to the support of some opposition groups. A small party within Poland’s ruling right-wing coalition was against the plan, because the EU recovery funds are linked to the member nations’ rule of law record. Critics in parliament argued the plan had not been consulted with local governments and demanded a mechanism controlling the spending. The Polish government says the money will mainly go to infrastructure projects.