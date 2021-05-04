Montana ends unemployment pay boost amid worker shortage

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte has announced that the state will end its participation next month in the federal unemployment program that gives extra payments to jobless workers. The Republican governor says the state is struggling with a worker shortage. Beginning June 27, unemployed workers will no longer receive $300 in extra weekly benefits. The state will not accept the extra federal payments that were approved through Sept. 6. The Department of Labor on Tuesday launched a new program to provide bonuses to unemployed workers who return to work. Workers currently receiving unemployment benefits can qualify for one-time $1,200 bonuses after they have completed four weeks in new jobs.