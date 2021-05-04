May the 4th brings cooler temps and a chance at frost

The cooler weather has arrived. Not as bad as the ice planet Hoth, but cool enough to make us wonder if Mother Nature has the high ground over us.

Tuesday will see a bit of the force with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will climb towards 30 mph in the afternoon as clouds clear and the sun shines.

High pressure will bring cooler temperatures in from Canada which will hold us in the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon. A clear sky and less wind overnight will lead us in to the risk for a frost/freeze that could damage any vegetation that has begun to grow.

Low temperatures will be in the mid 30s for Eau Claire with temperatures closer to freezing north and east. If you started the garden or potted any flowers, you'll want to cover plants or bring them in.

We'll stay in the upper 50s through Thursday, with our next chance for rain coming in late Wednesday. Chances for showers move in after 6 pm Wednesday, but latest model runs trend those showers further southwest, so there is just a slight chance we'll see anything here in the valley.

We're already seeing improvements to the Mother's Day weekend forecast. There is a slight chance for spotty showers both Saturday and Sunday, but temps are climbing back to the 60s. Still, that's below average for the first week of May.