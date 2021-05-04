Lebanon and Israel resume indirect talks on maritime border

NAQOURA, Lebanon (AP) — Lebanon and Israel have resumed indirect talks with U.S. mediation over their disputed maritime border after nearly a six-month pause. Tuesday’s resumption of the talks comes after the Biden administration has taken over and as Lebanon has sunk deeper in economic crisis. A resolution of the crisis could could pave the way for lucrative oil and gas deals for Lebanon. Israel and Lebanon have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war. They each claim about 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea as being within their own exclusive economic zones.