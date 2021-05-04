Lawsuit filed over ‘gay’ attack in Virginia GOP race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican candidate for Virginia lieutenant governor is going to court to find out who is responsible for an anonymous attack that called him “a Gay Democrat” while supporting one of his opponents. Del. Glenn Davis announced Tuesday he had filed a defamation lawsuit against an unknown defendant over a text message sent to voters registered for the GOP’s unassembled convention. The message criticized Davis’ voting record, called him gay and said, “Help Glenn come out of the closet by not ranking him on May 8th.” The text message praised former Del. Tim Hugo, who is one of Davis’ opponents. Hugo has said he was not behind it.