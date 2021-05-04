Skip to Content

Johnson & Johnson vaccine now offered during walk-in clinic at UWEC

4:41 pm CoronavirusLocal NewsNewsTop Stories
thumbnail_Image

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The walk-in vaccination clinic held at Zorn Arena is now offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Several weeks ago, the CDC announced a pause in the distribution of the J&J vaccine, citing several cases of blood clots after administration. That order has since been reversed, but the effects linger with increased hesitancy toward J&J doses.

Luckily, Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials said that hesitancy didn't appear to cause any problems at Tuesday's vaccine clinic.

"We have a limited supply [of J&J doses] that we're offering this Tuesday, tomorrow and also on Thursday if we have enough," said public information officer, Audrey Boerner. "There's been a lot of interest. Right away at the beginning of the clinic, there were a few people here ready to get Johnson & Johnson and then other walk-ins that have been pretty steady for that particular vaccine since we opened."

One hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available each day with officials saying, if there's enough interest, they can order more for future clinics. If the Zorn Arena site runs out of Johnson & Johnson doses, you'll still be able to get a vaccine, it'll just be a first dose of Pfizer instead.

That clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You don't need an appointment or any forms of identification; just show up by 6:30 p.m. and you can receive a dose.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker

McKenna Alexander

McKenna Alexander is the weekend anchor and a multimedia journalist for News 18. She started in June 2019. She was born in San Francisco, but spent the majority of her life growing up in Dallas.

More Stories

Skip to content