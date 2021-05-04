Johnson & Johnson vaccine now offered during walk-in clinic at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The walk-in vaccination clinic held at Zorn Arena is now offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Several weeks ago, the CDC announced a pause in the distribution of the J&J vaccine, citing several cases of blood clots after administration. That order has since been reversed, but the effects linger with increased hesitancy toward J&J doses.

Luckily, Eau Claire City-County Health Department officials said that hesitancy didn't appear to cause any problems at Tuesday's vaccine clinic.

"We have a limited supply [of J&J doses] that we're offering this Tuesday, tomorrow and also on Thursday if we have enough," said public information officer, Audrey Boerner. "There's been a lot of interest. Right away at the beginning of the clinic, there were a few people here ready to get Johnson & Johnson and then other walk-ins that have been pretty steady for that particular vaccine since we opened."

One hundred doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available each day with officials saying, if there's enough interest, they can order more for future clinics. If the Zorn Arena site runs out of Johnson & Johnson doses, you'll still be able to get a vaccine, it'll just be a first dose of Pfizer instead.

That clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. You don't need an appointment or any forms of identification; just show up by 6:30 p.m. and you can receive a dose.

