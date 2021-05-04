Jimmie Johnson to make Indy 500 debut – for NBC Sports

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson will make his Indianapolis 500 debut this season but in the television booth and not on the racetrack. Johnson will work for NBC Sports as part of the broadcast team. It will be the first Indy 500 for the seven-time NASCAR champion. He’s an IndyCar rookie this year but Johnson is not running on the ovals. He will join Steve Letarte and work from the NBC pitbox on both qualifying weekend and race day. Danica Patrick will also return to the NBC broadcast team for the third consecutive year.