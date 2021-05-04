Jill Biden to visit Utah school as US moves toward reopening

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — First lady Jill Biden plans to speak at a Salt Lake City school as the U.S. makes uneven progress toward reopening classrooms during the coronavirus pandemic. She is visiting Glendale Middle School, which serves a diverse student body and returned to in-person instruction a few months ago. The stop is part of a swing through the U.S. West that also includes Nevada and Colorado. The visit comes shortly after President Joe Biden’s deadline to reopen most elementary schools within his first 100 days. The U.S. has made progress toward that goal, but racial disparities remain.