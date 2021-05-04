Harris to tour UW-Milwaukee clean water lab

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tour clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office. Harris was also scheduled to participate Tuesday in a round table discussion about investments in research and development proposed in President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure jobs plan, which would rebuild roads and bridges, boost broadband access and make other improvements. Harris has been touting the plan, unveiled by Biden in March, at stops across the country. Republicans have argued that the plan is too expensive and are calling for it to be scaled back.