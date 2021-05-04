Groups sue over US program allowing pipelines on wetlands

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Environmentalists have filed a new legal challenge against a U.S. government program that allows oil and gas pipelines to be built across wetlands, rivers and other bodies of water. The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court alleges the program lets companies skirt environmental reviews of potential spills. The Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity and other groups won a court order last year that blocked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program. The agency authorized a new permit in January, but environmentalists say officials again failed to consider how that work could affect imperiled wildlife.