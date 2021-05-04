GOP lawmaker: Three-Fifths Compromise was to end slavery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Republican has falsely declared that an 18th century policy designating a slave as three-fifths of a person was adopted for what he called “the purpose of ending slavery. ” Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty made the remark Tuesday during debate on whether educators should be restricted while teaching about systematic racism in America. On the GOP-controlled House floor, several Black lawmakers expressed concerns about the bill’s impact on how certain subjects would be taught in schools, specifically highlighting the Three-Fifths Compromise. The policy was made during the nation’s Constitutional Convention in 1787. It classified a slave as three-fifths of a person when apportioning taxes and states’ representation in Congress.