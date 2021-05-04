Frost is likely overnight: Frost Advisory in effect until 8 AM

Eau Claire's high today was the coldest since April 26's high of 54 and was below average by just under 10 degrees. Temps will cool fast this evening after the clouds clear, bringing a chance for freezing temperatures north and east of Eau Claire along with patchy to widespread frost across all of Western Wisconsin.

The most widespread frost will be north and east of Eau Claire with frost being a bit more patchy for the city and areas to the southwest.

Still, a Frost Advisory is in effect until 8 am. The only reason counties to the north do not have an Advisory is that the NWS hasn't yet deemed that the ground temperatures can support crops/plants, so there's no need for the alert.

Regardless of where you live, make sure to bring in or cover any plants you have already put outside.

Tonight's not the only night where frost is possible, either. Chances exist each of at least the next 5 nights with freezing or below freezing lows possible even in Eau Claire.

We are also tracking our next rain chance, which doesn't look like it will bring much rainfall to the area. We've all heard that phrase before this year as Eau Claire remains below average in precipitation. That chance arrives late tomorrow afternoon and could continue overnight.

While we could also use the weekend chance included in yesterday's forecast, that system's forecast track has shifted to the south, and now Mother's Day Weekend is looking dry. At least Mom can enjoy a nicer forecast on her weekend. Still, temperatures will remain cooler than average, especially overnight, as that frost risk will continue into next week.