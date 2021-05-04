Skip to Content

Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT

2:15 pm Weather AlertWx Alert - Pepin

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Pepin County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…In Wisconsin, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa
and Eau Claire Counties. In Minnesota, Goodhue County.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

