Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT

3:00 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Jackson

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Monroe, Juneau and Adams
Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

