FDA expected to approve Pfizer vaccine for 12-15 age group

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Early next week, the Federal Drug Administration is expected to approve an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request to expand eligibility of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents ages 12 through 15.

As health officials across the nation wait for that green light, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is preparing for that distribution.

Wisconsin DHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said expanding eligibility means another step toward herd immunity.

He added that while the FDA has yet to approve that EUA, so far with the data provided, Pfizer vaccine trials in this age group haven't caused any concern.

"In general with many vaccines, younger people, children, and adolescents tended to amount very robust and effective responses to vaccines," Westergaard said. "So I think there's lots of good reason to hope and expect that these are going to be very effective in children as they are in older adolescents and adults."

State health officials said they're working with vaccinators to prepare for this eligibility expansion, and will likely be utilizing schools and busing services to make sure vaccine access is available for all.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker