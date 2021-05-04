Families mourn victims of Mexico City subway collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Anger and frustration boiled over among families of the victims of Mexico City’s subway collapse as they prepared to bury the 24 people who died. More than 70 others were injured in the accident late Monday night. Authorities said a preliminary review suggested a failure in the horizontal support beams caused the overpass to collapse. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum urged the public to avoid speculation and promised a thorough and independent investigation. Authorities expected to present a preliminary report Friday. Line 12 is Mexico City’s longest and newest, but has been plagued with problems since it began operating in 2012. Some 220,000 riders use it every day.