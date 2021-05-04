Families, advocates mark day of awareness for Native victims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — From the nation’s capitol to Indigenous communities across the American Southwest, top government officials, family members and advocates are gathering as part of a call to action to address the ongoing problem of violence against Indigenous women and children. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is expected to commemorate the day Wednesday as a caravan of female motorcyclists take to the streets in Phoenix, New Mexico’s task force presents its latest findings, and advocates use social media to raise awareness. The first Native American to lead a U.S. cabinet agency, Haaland called May 5 an unfortunate tradition and said she feels “we are ready to solve this crisis.”