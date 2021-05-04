Ex-soldiers acquitted of 1972 murder of Official IRA leader

LONDON (AP) — Two former British paratroopers accused of the 1972 murder of an Official IRA leader in Belfast have been formally acquitted after their trial collapsed. Joe McCann, 24, was evading arrest when he was shot by paratroopers in the Markets Area of Belfast in April 1972. The trial of the two veterans, now in their 70s, opened last week at Belfast Crown Court. It was the first in several years that involved charges against former military personnel who served in Northern Ireland’s bloody conflict. But a judge ruled that evidence implicating the former soldiers was not admissible, and prosecutors said Tuesday they would not offer further evidence at the trial. McCann’s family lawyer said they plan to apply for an inquest into the killing.