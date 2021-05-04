Ethiopia ‘at a crossroads’ amid spiraling ethnic conflict

GONDAR, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia faces a growing crisis of ethnic nationalism that some fear could tear Africa’s second most populous country apart. Six months have passed since the government launched a military operation in the Tigray region to capture its fugitive leaders. Widespread atrocities are reported and thousands have been killed. Meanwhile, in other parts of Ethiopia, other ethnic groups say they have been targeted, too. Scores of people have been killed in clashes this year between the Amhara and the Oromo, Ethiopia’s two largest ethnic groups. With the rising violence, some wonder how the government will pull off national elections in June.